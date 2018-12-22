What You Need To Know Before Investing In Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZSE:PCT)

Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited is a NZ$1.7b small-cap, real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Auckland, New Zealand. REITs are basically a portfolio of income-producing real estate investments, which are owned and operated by management of that trust company. They have to meet certain requirements in order to become a REIT, meaning they should be analyzed a different way. In this commentary, I’ll take you through some of the things I look at when assessing PCT.

REIT investors should be familiar with the term Fund from Operations (FFO) – a REIT’s main source of cash flow from its day-to-day business activities. FFO is a higher quality measure of earnings because it takes out the impact of non-recurring sales and non-cash items such as depreciation. These items can distort the bottom line and not necessarily reflective of PCT’s daily operations. For PCT, its FFO of NZ$75m makes up 79% of its gross profit, which means the majority of its earnings are high-quality and recurring.

Robust financial health can be measured using a common metric in the REIT investing world, FFO-to-debt. The calculation roughly estimates how long it will take for PCT to repay debt on its balance sheet, which gives us insight into how much risk is associated with having that level of debt on its books. With a ratio of 9.4%, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor would consider this as aggressive risk. This would take PCT 10.62 years to pay off using just operating income, which is a long time, and risk increases with time. But realistically, companies have many levers to pull in order to pay back their debt, beyond operating income alone.

I also look at PCT’s interest coverage ratio, which demonstrates how many times its earnings can cover its yearly interest expense. This is similar to the concept above, but looks at the upcoming obligations. The ratio is typically calculated using EBIT, but for a REIT stock, it’s better to use FFO divided by net interest. With an interest coverage ratio of 29.96x, its safe to say PCT is producing more than enough funds to cover its upcoming payments.

I also use FFO to look at PCT’s valuation relative to other REITs in New Zealand by using the price-to-FFO metric. This is conceptually the same as the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, but as previously mentioned, FFO is more suitable. PCT’s price-to-FFO is 23.12x, compared to the long-term industry average of 16.5x, meaning that it is overvalued.

Precinct Properties New Zealand can bring diversification into your portfolio due to its unique REIT characteristics. Before you make a decision on the stock today, keep in mind I’ve only covered one metric in this article, the FFO, which is by no means comprehensive. I’d strongly recommend continuing your research on the following areas I believe are key fundamentals for PCT:

