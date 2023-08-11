What we know about James Yoblonski, the Wisconsin boy who went missing near Devil's Lake State Park

After two months, a teenage boy from south-central Wisconsin remains missing, possibly, authorities say, living off the grid near Devil's Lake State Park.

James Yoblonski, 13, of Reedsburg was first reported missing June 12 and has not yet been found despite continued efforts from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

Here's what we know Yoblonski and his ongoing missing person case.

Has James Yoblonski been found?

No. He remains missing two months after his disappearance was originally reported to police.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is posting regular updates on the case on its website.

What's the status of the investigation?

As of Aug. 3, police searched electronic devices linked to Yoblonski and turned up web searches for various locations across Wisconsin. Investigators have not found any proof Yoblonski visited any of the locations listed in Yoblonski's browser history.

The FBI has joined the search for Yoblonski and recently administered polygraph tests to his relatives and others, according to the Associated Press.

Yoblonski's father, William Yoblonski, has offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding his son.

When did James Yoblonski go missing?

James Yoblonski’s father reported him missing June 12 from the family’s home, which is about 45 miles northwest of Madison. About three hours before William Yoblonski reported his son missing, a sheriff’s deputy had found the family’s van abandoned in the nearby town of Sumpter.

James Yoblonski had taken his father’s cellphone, and a ping led sheriff’s deputies to search an area around Devil’s Lake State Park where they also found a makeshift campsite they believe the boy used. His devices showed searches earlier this year about how to travel out of state. Authorities have also said James Yoblonski had a special interest in being a survivalist.

Where do authorities think James Yoblonski is?

It's unclear. Investigators have not identified a specific possible location for Yoblonski, but there are not yet indications he's left Wisconsin.

Authorities have conducted multiple searches along and near U.S. Highway 12 in Sauk County, in and around Devil's Lake State Park and at other locations identified through searches of Yoblonski's electronic devices.

What's special about Devil's Lake?

Devil's Lake is Wisconsin's most popular state park, attracting millions of annual visitors, according to the park's website. It sits on over 10,000 acres and is part of over 27,000 acres of public recreational land in Sauk County.

The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including rattlesnakes, coyotes, and bobcats. There have been rare sightings of bears, cougars and wolves. However, the park website said that the bulk of emergency calls come from those underprepared, usually people dealing with overexertion, water-related injuries and getting lost or stranded.

