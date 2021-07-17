What we know about Jan. 6

The Week Staff
·5 min read
The Capitol riot.
The Capitol riot. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A House select committee will soon investigate the Capitol insurrection. What have we learned so far about that day? Here's everything you need to know:

Who broke into the Capitol building?

At least 800 people smashed their way into the building from eight locations. Most had marched in a crowd of thousands that swarmed the Capitol after then-President Trump held a "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, D.C. During that rally, Trump repeat his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen and urged the crowd to march on the Capitol and "fight like hell" to save the country. Some marchers, court filings reveal, had brought knives, baseball bats, a crowbar, sharpened sticks, bear spray, and tasers. Most of the more than 535 participants now facing a variety of charges appear to have acted spontaneously, but at least 80 have connections with organized extremist groups. The most prominent are the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, a militia that recruits followers from the military and law enforcement. At least 55 current or former members of the military and more than a dozen current or former police officers from around the country have been charged with participating in the Capitol riot.

Was the attack planned?

Videos captured by participants show a core group of dozens of people outside the Capitol wearing riot gear, moving in single-file military-style formations, and shouting directions to the rest of the crowd. For weeks beforehand, there were at least 1 million social media mentions of storming the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's electoral victory. Local and national law enforcement agencies were aware of these threats, and the intelligence arm of the Capitol Police received a tip about "detailed plans to storm federal buildings." But neither the FBI nor the Department of Homeland Security deemed those threats credible, and the officers stationed on the Capitol grounds were not warned of a possible attempt to invade the building.

What else went wrong?

Few of the badly outnumbered frontline police officers at the barricades had crowd-control tools or riot gear. At least four were dragged into the crowd, including Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was beaten, kicked, and tasered while pleading for his life. "Some guys started getting a hold of my gun," he said. "They were screaming out, 'Kill him with his own gun.'" Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell was battered with a flagpole and had his hand sliced open. "We're going to kill you," he recalled rioters shouting. "You're a disgrace. You're a traitor." It took three hours for National Guard troops to arrive, and by the end of the day, more than 150 police officers were injured — some suffering broken bones, burns, concussions, and a heart attack. Officer Brian Sicknick, 42, suffered two strokes and died the next day; two officers who defended the Capitol died by suicide days later.

Were GOP officials involved?

At least 57 state and local Republican officials have been identified among the rioters. Among members of Congress, the picture is less clear. Some Republicans have ties to extremist groups: Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar met with members of a local chapter of the Oath Keepers in 2017. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has met with members of the Three Percenters militia and tweeted the morning of Jan. 6 that "today is 1776" — a phrase many of the insurrectionists also used. Some congressional Democrats claim they saw Republicans giving Trump supporters tours of the Capitol before the attack, in violation of pandemic restrictions — a claim Republicans deny. Unnamed White House aides told reporters that Trump was gleeful as he watched the riot unfold on television, and for two hours ignored pleas to call the crowd off. He never summoned the National Guard, which the Pentagon finally sent in.

What has happened since?

More than a dozen people have pleaded guilty to, among other charges, picketing in a Capitol building, obstruction of Congress, and conspiracy. Attorney General Merrick Garland has reportedly decided against prosecuting rioters for sedition, the rarely used charge of trying to overthrow the government, believing it will be far easier to get convictions on more concrete violations of law. The most potentially serious charges — assaulting police officers and obstructing an official proceeding — carry prison sentences of up to 20 years, although first-time offenders are unlikely to get maximum terms.

What remains unknown?

The House committee aims to find out why it took hours for the National Guard to arrive, what role militias played, why police were so unprepared, what Trump did during the riot, and whether any Republicans were in contact with the rioters. Far-right activist Ali Alexander said he and Reps. Gosar, Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) "schemed up" a plan to put "maximum pressure on Congress" not to certify Biden's victory, but this claim remains unconfirmed. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and most other Republicans have opposed any investigation into Jan. 6, which frustrates those directly affected. "Some things supersede politics," said Officer Fanone. "This is about right and wrong."

How the rioters portray their motives

During court hearings and in interviews, participants in the Capitol riot have offered various justifications for their actions. Some have tried to paint themselves as victims: The lawyer for Jacob Anthony Chansley, the so-called QAnon Shaman, claims he was "brainwashed" by QAnon websites and Trump propaganda, while the lawyer representing Anthony Antonio, seen in videos shouting at officers, says he contracted "Foxitis" from Fox News. The lawyer for retired NYPD officer Thomas Webster, seen in a video attempting to gouge a Washington police officer's eyes out, says that Webster acted in self-­defense; he also conveyed Webster's dismay that he was being jailed alongside "inner-city" criminals. Several defendants have argued that Trump "invited" them into the Capitol, and that they were just following their president's orders. Many accused rioters, however, resent right-wing conspiracy theories that the Capitol attack was a false-flag operation. "Don't you dare try to tell me that people are blaming this on antifa and BLM," Jonathan Mellis posted on Facebook. "We proudly take responsibility for storming the Castle." He's been accused of trying to stab police officers with a sharp stick.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

You may also like

'They should be executed!': How Trump 'boiled over' after news of his stay in the White House bunker was leaked

Newsmax host suggests vaccines are 'against nature' because some diseases are 'supposed to wipe out' people

Fox News host Tucker Carlson seems scandalized reporters are investigating his NSA spying claims

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Travelers fume at UK move to keep restrictions on France

    Tourists and the travel industry vented frustration and anger on Saturday after Britain reversed a plan to ease travel restrictions on France just two days after they were due to start, citing concerns about a variant of the coronavirus. In an announcement late Friday, the U.K. government said people arriving from France must self-isolate for 10 days on entering Britain, even if they are fully vaccinated. The announcement came just days after the government said fully vaccinated U.K. residents will no longer face quarantine starting Monday when arriving from dozens of countries classed as “amber,” or medium, on Britain’s traffic-light system of coronavirus risk.

  • Congresswoman arrested after voting rights protest in Senate office building

    Rep. Joyce Beatty led a rally demanding senators end the filibuster to pass federal voting rights legislation.

  • UGA football in top 8 for tall 4-star OT

    The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top eight schools for four-star offensive tackle prospect Bo Hughley.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida GOP leaders to visit Texas-Mexico border

    Gov. Ron DeSantis will lead a Florida delegation to Texas for a weekend briefing with state and local officials.

  • PFF: Who are the Bills’ 3 best players to build around?

    PFF(@pff_bills): Who are the #Bills' 3 best players to build around?

  • Michelle Obama Making First in-Person Public Appearance Since COVID 'to Help Us Emerge from Pandemic'

    The former first lady will appear at The Nantucket Project's "Circus of Ideas and Conversations" in September

  • Online misinformation 'killing people' -Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday blasted social media companies for allowing COVID misinformation to flourish on their platforms.REPORTER: "On COVID misinformation - What is your message to platforms like Facebook?"BIDEN: "They're killing people. I mean, it really. Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated and they're killing people."Facebook has introduced rules against making specific false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines for it, and says it provides people reliable information on these topics.Facebook on Friday said: “We will not be distracted by accusations which aren’t supported by the facts."Biden's comments came a day after U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, issued his first advisory as the nation's top doctor under President Biden… portraying such misinformation as a national health threat, and urging tech companies to tweak their algorithms to further demote false information.Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said the White House was flagging problematic posts - that spread false covid claims and inaccurate vaccine information - for Facebook.PSAKI: "We're flagging problematic posts for Facebook..."And on Friday, she said the company is not doing enough.REPORTER - Facebook responded yesterday after the press briefing. They say that they're removed 18 million pieces of COVID misinformation. They've connected more than 2 billion people to reliable information so does the White House find that sufficient?PSAKI: "Clearly not, because we're talking about additional steps that should be taken." (flash) "They're a private sector company. They're going to make decisions about additional steps they can take. It's clear there are more that can be taken."Psaki on Thursday said 12 people were responsible for almost 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms. The finding was reported in May by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, but Facebook has disputed the methodology.CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said COVID-19 cases are up 70% over the previous week, and the outbreaks are occurring in parts of the country with low vaccination rates.WALENSKY: “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”She added that 97% of people entering hospitals in the U.S. with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

  • APEC leaders pledge to double down on pandemic

    Leaders of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC pledged to work together Friday to double down on the COVID-19 pandemic, while tensions between the U.S. and China came to the forefront.Meeting virtually, the APEC leaders said they would seek to expand manufacturing and sharing of vaccines across the region as it continues to see flareups of the health crisis.Last month, APEC trade ministers agreed to review trade barriers and expedite the cross-border transit of COVID-19 vaccines and related goods.But they stopped short of a broad commitment to remove tariffs, which host country New Zealand has pushed for.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reiterated those concerns on Friday."It may surprise you to know that vaccines can in some cases face tariffs of six percent. Vials and packaging, 20 percent in some cases syringes face tariffs. So, it is a very real problem that APEC economies have the ability to remove.''Chinese leader Xi Jinping was not in attendance and delivered pre-recorded remarks at the meeting, where he said he supported waiving intellectual property rights on COVID vaccines and pledged over 500 million doses to developing countries.Meanwhile, the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden re-emphasized the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific at Friday's meeting.The U.S. and China have had little high-level, face-to-face contact under the Biden administration since senior officials met in Alaska back in March.Just as Friday's meeting concluded, Washington slapped new sanctions on seven Chinese officials, in its latest effort to hold Beijing accountable for its crackdown on Hong Kong.

  • Officials now say no ban on animal sacrifice in Kashmir

    Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday said there is no ban on the sacrifice of animals during the upcoming Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday, a day after the government asked law enforcers to stop the sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other animals. G.L. Sharma, a senior government official, said the earlier communication was “misconstrued,” and the government had been seeking proper transportation of animals and the prevention of cruelty during the Muslim festival. “The letter was sent to enforcement agencies to enforce the laws of the Animal Welfare Board and it is at the time there is mass slaughter of animals to prevent cruelty on animals,” Sharma said, according to the local news portal The Kashmir Walla.

  • ‘The View’ Hosts Mock Matt Gaetz for Weighing In on Britney Spears Conservatorship

    The hosts of “The View” are all Team Britney when it comes to Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle, but they don’t think Matt Gaetz should be joining the team anytime soon. On Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the women once again voiced their support for Spears, celebrating that the pop star was given the right to choose her own attorney and saying they hope her legal battle will be over sooner rather than later. But hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg also took the opportunity to touch on Ma

  • The Sly Stone mystery: why ‘the JD Salinger of Soul’ disappeared

    On the afternoon of June 8, 1971 a helicopter took off from an airfield in New Jersey, circled briefly and then returned to earth. Watching in horror was Hamp “Bubba” Banks, long-suffering manager and co-producer of soul singer Sly Stone. Banks had just escorted a reluctant Stone from his hotel suite to the helicopter pad. The mercurial genius behind hits such as Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) was the headline booking on that evening’s edition of the Dick Cavett Show on ABC, one of Amer

  • Opinion: The pope cracks down on the Latin Mass, putting traditionalists in a bind

    Pope Francis reverses a decision by his predecessor.

  • The FBI arrested a man web users call 'Caesar No Salad' who wore a Roman gladiator costume to the Capitol riot and charged

    Per the FBI, Nathan Wayne Entrekin was seen on phone videos recorded for his mother exclaiming: "I'm here, mom! Mom, look, I made it to the top!"

  • Millions are fleeing violence in Latin America. Their final destination isn't America.

    In recent years, Mexico has gone from being a transitory country for refugees seeking to go to the U.S. or other places to becoming their final destination.

  • Trump says he has no financial interests in Russia. Here's a run-down of the decades his businesses have spent trying make his mark there.

    Former President Donald Trump has a long, complex history of attempting to break into the real estate world in Russia.

  • Pope reverses Benedict, reimposes restrictions on Latin Mass

    Pope Francis cracked down Friday on the spread of the old Latin Mass, reversing one of Pope Benedict XVI’s signature decisions in a major challenge to traditionalist Catholics who immediately decried it as an attack on them and the ancient liturgy. Francis reimposed restrictions on celebrating the Latin Mass that Benedict relaxed in 2007, and went further to limit its use. The pontiff said he was taking action because Benedict’s reform had become a source of division in the church and been exploited by Catholics opposed to the Second Vatican Council, the 1960s meetings that modernized the church and its liturgy.

  • What's next for Britney Spears after 'monumental' victory in court?

    A legal expert says Britney Spears can, and likely will, sue dad Jamie Spears for conservatorship abuse.

  • Explosive Interview Directly Implicates Trump in Tax Scheme

    Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastA witness in the New York investigation against the Trump Organization has told prosecutors that Donald Trump personally guaranteed he would cover school costs for the family members of two employees in lieu of a raise—directly implicating the former president in an ongoing criminal tax fraud case.The explosive claims come from Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of a longtime company employee, during a teleconference call with investigators on Friday, June 25,

  • Trump reportedly ended a meeting with his national security advisers on an ominous note days before the Capitol riot

    Trump reportedly ended a meeting with his national security advisers on an ominous note days before the Capitol riot

  • Detroit woman drags man by his locs after tracking down stolen Mercedes Benz

    A Detroit woman refused to wait for the police to track down the suspected thief who stole her Mercedes Benz, […] The post Detroit woman drags man by his locs after tracking down stolen Mercedes Benz appeared first on TheGrio.