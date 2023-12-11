What to know about Javier Milei: Why people are talking about Argentina's new president

A former television celebrity known for his fiery, profanity-laden rhetoric along the campaign trail and disdain for what he deems the mainstream "political caste" is now Argentina's president.

Sound like anyone you know?

Javier Milei, a 53-year-old economist who has drawn comparisons to former President Donald Trump, was sworn in Wednesday as his nation's leader after he was decisively elected Nov. 19.

The libertarian has been embraced by far-right leaders around the the world as well as by Argentines disillusioned with the worsening economic situation of their country – despite (or perhaps because of) some of his more unconventional ideas.

Milei's eccentricity, brash words and penchant for the theatrics – including his brandishing chainsaws along the campaign trail – attracted attention from those who both soon dubbed him "El Loco" (the madman). But whether it's a term of endearment or an attack on his character depends on whether it was uttered by his legion of admirers or many critics.

Here's why people are talking about Argentina's new far-right president recognizable for his distinct disheveled hair:

Argentina's new president, Javier Milei, gestures Sunday from a balcony of the Casa Rosada government palace during his inauguration in Buenos Aires.

In inaugural speech, Milei says, 'there's no money'

A self-described “anarcho-capitalist,” Milei used his Sunday inaugural address to lament the state of Argentina's economy and warn of a "shock treatment" ahead.

Milei's common refrain along the campaign trail became, “there’s no money,” which he repeated Sunday to explain the harsh austerity measures his country can expect.

Argentinians have been hit hard by annual inflation of nearly 143%. Some 40% of Argentines live in poverty, according to the government's own statistics agency.

Argentina's incoming president Javier Milei receives the presidential baton from outgoing president Alberto Fernandez during his inauguration ceremony Sunday at the Congress in Buenos Aires Milei was sworn in after a resounding election victory fueled by fury over the country's economic crisis.

As a candidate, Milei pledged to eliminate the Central Bank he has accused of printing money and fueling inflation, and said he would replace the rapidly depreciating peso with the U.S. dollar, according to the Associated Press.

In his address to thousands of supporters in the capital, Buenos Aires, Milei said his measures would affect the state rather than the private sector.

Comparisons to Donald Trump

Just as Trump before him, Milei found success by casting himself as a political outsider and a crusader against a government of corrupt establishment politicians.

On the campaign trail, Milei often invited comparisons to Trump, whom he openly admires, by harnessing anti-incumbency sentiment and promoting without evidence theories of election fraud in his own race even before he had won. Hats and shirts sporting “Make Argentina Great Again” slogans inspired by Trump's 2016 campaign became common sights at Milei's rallies, the AP reported.

Trump became infamous for his repeated calls to "drain the swamp," while Milei similarly called for a purge to the “political caste” from Argentina’s government that he claims is against him.

When Milei won the presidency, Trump himself took to his social media site TruthSocial to issue “A very special congratulations to Javier Milei on a great race for president of Argentina.”

“I am very proud of you," Trump said in the video. "You will turn your country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!”

Milei supporters call him 'the madman'

Milei refers to himself as "the lion," but his fans began calling him "the madman" for his brash, ferocious style.

Milei became infamous after he toted a power tool at some campaign events – a symbol of defiance to disaffected Argentines who backed his push to slash and cut state spending.

Milei has cloned his mastiff dog

Argentina's new president Javier Milei speaks to the crowd from a balcony of the Casa Rosada government palace Sunday during his inauguration in Buenos Aires. The libertarian economist was sworn in Sunday.

Milei is also known for cloning his English Mastiff, Conan, who passed away in 2017.

He now has at least four others reportedly cloned using Conan’s DNA, all of which he views as his “children with four paws,” Juan Luis Gonzalez, who wrote a book about Milei, told Reuters.

During his inauguration, Milei also reportedly ordered his motorcade to stop unexpectedly to greet a lost golden retriever, according to Reuters. After taking office, Milei reportedly exited the car taking him to the Casa Rosada government palace from Congress and spent a minute petting the dog, which appeared to have strayed from its owner.

