What we know about Jayland Walker protests, next steps in legal, investigative processes

Motorists block traffic on Wilbeth Road on Monday as they protest the grand jury's decision not to charge Akron police officers in the shooting of Jayland Walker.

The day after a special grand jury declined to indict the eight Akron police officers who shot and killed Jayland Walker, the city remains in a watchful mode amid calls for those who object to the "no-bill" to unite in protest.

For protesters who venture downtown, a traffic-free protest zone awaits along with many boarded-up storefronts. And while the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation's work on the case has concluded, the grand jury's decision is not the final investigative step in the Walker case.

Here's a look at what we know moving forward:

Justice for Jayland march is planned for Tuesday morning

At least one protest was announced Monday in reaction to the no-bill finding. A group will gather at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 292 E. Market St., and walk to the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center in the heart of the designated protest zone.

Also Tuesday, a newly formed group of Black pastors and religious leaders called Tribal Trauma Triage will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. at The House of the Lord, 1650 Diagonal Road, to call for peace and unity.

South High Street protest zone to be fully closed off for seven days

South High Street will be blocked to traffic from Bowery Street to State Street for a full seven days, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said Monday, to allow a safe space for those who plan to demonstrate outside the Justice Center and the Akron Municipal Building.

Jayland Walker's family will pursue civil suit against Akron, police

Walker family attorney Bobby DiCello confirmed Monday that he plans to file a civil suit in June against the city, ahead of the anniversary of the June 27, 2022, shooting.

Akron Police Department begins internal investigation

Mylett said now that the BCI investigation is complete, the Akron Police Department will start its own inquiry into whether department policies were followed. "We're going to take as much time as we need to," he said in response to a question about the timeline for that investigation. The results will be made public after the investigation has been completed, he said.

Citizens' Police Oversight Board likely to review case

The recently formed Citizens' Police Oversight Board will "more than likely" have a role in reviewing the Walker case, Mayor Dan Horrigan said Monday, but the board is still in the early stages of its formation and still in the process of outlining its procedures. He said Kemp Boyd, the chairman of the new group, will be able to address questions about the board's plans.

