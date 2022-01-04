What you need to know about Jerome Kowalski's new murder trial, which starts Monday

Jerome Kowalski was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for the 2008 murders of his brother and sister-in-law.

That conviction was vacated in 2019 after former judge Theresa Brennan, who presided over the case, was determined to have had an inappropriate relationship with the lead prosecution witness, former Michigan State Police Detective Sean Furlong.

Now, more than 13 years after the deaths, Jerome Kowalski will stand trial - again.

Kowalski's new trial is set to start on Jan. 10. Here is what you need to know:

The original case

Brenda and Richard Kowalski were found shot to death in their Oceola Township home by one of their sons on May 1, 2008.

Richard Kowalski's brother, Jerome Kowalski, was brought in for questioning shortly after the couple was found. During questioning, he both admitted and denied committing the killings.

Jerome Kowalski was charged with their deaths a week later.

The prosecution claimed Jerome Kowalski killed the couple out of jealousy and anger that grew over time because Richard Kowalski was the more successful of the siblings.

Michigan State Police investigate what was reported as a possible double death in this residence at the end of Lyngre Road off Hughes Road in Oceola Township Thursday, May 1, 2008. Jerome Kowalski would later be arrested, tried and convicted of the murder, only to have the conviction overturned.

The defense at trial maintained that Jerome Kowalski’s statement was a false confession made possible by a long interrogation and from a defendant who was eager to please authority.

More than four years after the homicides, a jury convicted Jerome Kowalski and then-Livingston County Judge Brennan sentenced him to life in prison..

Judge's misconduct leads to reopening case

Brennan was assigned the Kowalski case in March 2009. The case went to trial in January 2013.

Prior to the trial, Kowalski's attorney, Wally Piszczatowski, requested Brennan disqualify herself from the case after receiving a letter from local attorney Tom Kizer. The letter alleged Brennan had a social relationship with two Michigan State Police investigators involved in the case – detectives Sean Furlong and Chris Corriveau.

Then-Livingston County Assistant Prosecutor Pamela Maas and Piszczatowski met with Brennan in her chambers the Friday before the trial, Jan. 4, 2013, to discuss the letter. Brennan denied Piszczatowski's request and then-Livingston County Chief Judge David Reader upheld her decision.

Depositions in Brennan's 2017 divorce from ex-husband Don Root show Brennan “made three extended” phone calls to Furlong during the trial. Phone records show there were 37 total calls between Brennan and Furlong during the trial. Records also show 231 phone calls – representing 1,147 minutes – between Brennan and Furlong from November 2011 through December 2012.

In a follow-up press conference Thursday, May 1, 2008, then-Det. Sgt. Sean Furlong states that the Michigan State Police is treating the case of the Oceola couple found dead that afternoon as a double homicide.

Brennan's relationship with Furlong was at the core of a wide-ranging, 87-page misconduct complaint the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission brought against Brennan in June 2018.

In it, the commission accused Brennan of misconduct in office, misusing her office for personal advantage or gain, failing to maintain high standards of conduct, failing to respect and follow the law and allowing social and other relationships to influence her conduct or judgment.

The former judge was charged in December 2018 with three felonies - perjury, tampering with evidence and misconduct in office

Brennan was removed from the bench in June 2019 after the state Supreme Court found she committed eight instances of misconduct.

She pleaded guilty to the perjury charge in December 2020, and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Because of Brennan's alleged misconduct, Jerome Kowalski was awarded a new trial in January 2019 and the case has been pending since.

What to expect at Kowalski's new trial

Piszczatowski requested a false confession expert be allowed to testify in 2013, a request that Brennan denied.

Kowalski's new attorneys, Mark Gatesman and Heather Nalley, repeated that request. Unlike in the original trial, their request was granted, in part, by a Shiawassee County judge.

Judge Matthew Stewart is presiding over the new trial after all Livingston County judges recused themselves from the case in 2019.

Stewart ruled expert witness Richard Ofshe could testify about the generalities of false confessions, but cannot testify on any case-specific testimony related to Jerome Kowalski's criminal case.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case after the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office was disqualified following the election of former judge Reader as county prosecutor.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday morning in the Livingston County 44th Circuit Court.

