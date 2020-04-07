What You Need To Know About The Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (HKG:177) Analyst Downgrade Today

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (HKG:177), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the nine analysts covering Jiangsu Expressway, is for revenues of CN¥8.2b in 2020, which would reflect a considerable 19% reduction in Jiangsu Expressway's sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing CN¥9.9b of revenue in 2020. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Jiangsu Expressway, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of CN¥10.21, with Jiangsu Expressway's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Jiangsu Expressway at CN¥11.12 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CN¥9.28. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Jiangsu Expressway is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Jiangsu Expressway's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 19% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 3.2% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.4% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Jiangsu Expressway is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Jiangsu Expressway going forwards.

Worse, Jiangsu Expressway is labouring under a substantial debt burden, which - if today's forecasts prove accurate - the forecast downgrade could potentially exacerbate. You can learn more about our debt analysis for free on our platform here.

