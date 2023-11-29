You know about Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Here are other things named for the former president

Most Georgians are familiar with Jimmy Carter Boulevard and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

Those aren't the only namesakes dedicated to the Plains, Ga. native and 39th president of the United States.

Here's a look at some of the things — including a submarine, a fish and buildings — named after Jimmy Carter.

USS Jimmy Carter

In 1998, the Navy named the final submarine of the Seawolf class the "USS Jimmy Carter."

Carter, a 1946 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who served in both the Atlantic and Pacific fleets, is the only president to qualify as a submariner and was an office aboard nuclear subs.

Bluegrass darter

In 2002, the fish species known as the bluegrass darter was given the scientific name "Etheostoma jimmycarter." Carter and his late wife Rosalynn were both passionate about fishing, especially fly fishing. The Carters had a pond constructed on the the grounds of their 2.4 acre home property in Plains for fishing.

This species is restricted to the Green River system in Tennessee and Kentucky, according to FishBase, a global species database.

U.S. Naval Academy building

In 2023, the United States Naval Academy changed the name of its engineering building to honor Carter. The building was previously named for Matthew Fontaine Maury, a former Navy officer who served as a diplomat overseas for the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Jimmy Carter Boulevard

The 9.1-mile stretch of road in Gwinnett County was named for Carter in 1976, two months before he became president. Previously called Norcross Tucker Highway, the road transformed from a dirt road in the 1940s to what is now a six-lane thoroughfare hailed as a major contributing factor for Gwinnett's economy.

Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum

The nearly 70,000-square foot building in Atlanta houses and maintains documents and materials related to the Carter presidential administration and the Carter family. It also features a full-scale replica of the White House Oval Office during Carter's presidency, his Nobel Peace Prize and other exhibits.

More

Jimmy Carter Regional Airport in Sumter County, Georgia (airport code: KACJ)

Jimmy Carter National Historical Park in Plains, Georgia. includes Carter's boyhood home, his Campaign Office, Plains High School and the Jimmy Carter Peanut Statue.

Jimmy Carter Early College High School in La Joya, Texas

Jimmy Carter Middle School in Albuquerque, New Mexico

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Jimmy Carter namesakes include a fish, submarine, schools, buildings