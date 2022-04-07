Obradovic / iStock.com

Tiger Woods is back at The Masters Tournament, and GOBankingRates is back with the lowdown on the biggest financial news stories of the day. Go get ’em, Tiger.

The Big Lead: Jobless Claims at 54-Year Low

For the week ending April 2, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims was 166,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week’s revised level. This was also the lowest level since November 1968.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Berkshire Hathaway & HP

Warren Buffett is continuing to deploy his massive cash reserves, revealing that he bought a major stake — $4.2 billion to be exact — in HP. The news sent HP’s stock up 14% in pre-market trading on April 7.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: Tax Return Tip

If you had a new baby in 2021 or graduated college in the Class of 2020, you might be eligible for up to $1,400 in stimulus money.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Best Beer and Burrito Deals Today

Today is National Beer Day. It’s also National Burrito Day. Of all the many double-B phrases that exist in our daily lives, beer and burritos stands tall above all the rest.

Find all the best deals here

ICYMI: Yesterday’s GO in the Know

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: GO in the Know: Jobless Claims Match 1968 Low & Top Financial News for April 7