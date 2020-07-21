What we know about Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate announcement

WASHINGTON – As the month begins to wind down, so does Joe Biden’s search for a running mate.

The former vice president’s search for his own Joe Biden has been underway for several months. But there have been few updates on the process since he announced his vice presidential selection committee on April 30.

One thing we do know? The running mate will be a woman. At the final Democratic primary debate between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders in March, Biden committed to having a woman on the presidential ticket, and at one point reportedly had roughly a dozen women the campaign was considering.

Here’s what we know about Biden’s vice presidential search:

Announcement expected in early August

Biden has said that he hopes to name his vice presidential running mate around Aug. 1.

Last week, Biden told an Arizona news station that his team is conducting background checks that should be done in the next week to 10 days. Biden added he himself plans to interview the remaining candidates.

"First thing I want to make sure is I have somebody – and I think they all are – capable of being president of the United States if something happens," Biden told 12 News, an NBC affiliate based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Biden’s pick will likely be announced before the Democratic National Convention scheduled for mid-August.

The Biden campaign declined to offer an update on the timeframe for a decision.

Who is still in the running?

Although there were around a dozen women initially on Biden's list of possible running mates, that list has reportedly narrowed. Several names have come to the forefront over the past couple of weeks as the protests seeking justice for George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died in police custody, have continued across the county.

Sen. Kamala Harris, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham have all been reported as top candidates on the former vice president's short list.

Biden on Monday evening during an interview with MSNBC's Joy Reid said that there are four Black women are under consideration to be his running mate, but declined to name the women.

He also said that four women have already been vetted and the list will narrow once the process has been completed.

At the same time, several possible candidates have taken their name out of the running.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in June said she would remove her name from consideration, saying "I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket."

"If you want to heal this nation right now – my party, yes, but our nation – this is sure a hell of a way to do it," Klobuchar said on MSNBC.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, who was reportedly in Biden's "top 3" as a running mate, said in late May that she was taking herself out of the running.

“It is an honor to be considered as a potential running mate, but I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration," she said in a statement.

Does the running mate choice even matter?

Vice presidential picks have been often been seen as bringing a strength where the top of the ticket has a weakness, whether that's influence in a certain battleground state or the ability to attract voters from different age groups. However, it's rare that the vice presidential choice is seen as heavily influencing voters. (Lyndon B. Johnson is often cited as a running mate who did help the top of the ticket, when John F. Kennedy ended up winning Texas, Johnson's home state.)