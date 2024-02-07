What to know about Jonah Bride, the infielder the Miami Marlins acquired from Oakland

The Miami Marlins on Tuesday acquired infielder Jonah Bride from the Oakland Athletics, sending cash to Oakland in return.

Miami designated for assignment infielder Jordan Groshans in a corresponding move to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Bride, who was DFA’d himself by Oakland on Friday.

Bride, 28, made his MLB debut in 2022 and has played 98 games in the big-leagues over the past two seasons. He has a career .192 batting average and .528 on-base-plus-slugging mark in the big-leagues, but impressed in Triple A in 2023 (.305 average, .432 on-base percentage, .544 slugging in 73 games).

Defensively, Bride has primarily played third base but also has experience playing first and second.

This is the fourth trade the Marlins have made this offseason. They also acquired second baseman Vidal Brujan and right-handed relief pitcher Calvin Faucher from the Tampa Bay Rays on Nov. 17, catcher Christian Bethancourt from the Cleveland Guardians on Dec. 10 and right-handed pitcher Roddery Munoz from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Dec. 20.

Groshans joined the Marlins at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, joining Miami from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for relievers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass. He made his MLB debut Sept. 13, 2022, and hit .262 with a .619 OPS over 65 plate appearances that season. He spent all of 2023 with Triple A Jacksonville, hitting .243 with a .669 OPS in 125 games with the Jumbo Shrimp.