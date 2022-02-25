What to know about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's Supreme Court pick

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, Feb., 18, 2022, in her office at the court in Washington.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court to replace Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, a historic nomination that now heads to the Senate for a hearing and weeks of debate.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the 116th justice to serve on the nation's highest court and first Black woman seated on the court in its 233-year history. Here's a look at Jackson's personal history and some highlights of her career.

Who is Judge Jackson?: She once clerked for Justice Breyer

Current job: Biden named Jackson last year to a spot on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, where she currently serves. Before that, the Miami native served as a U.S. District Court judge, nominated to the bench in 2012 by President Barack Obama.

Previous work: Jackson is a former federal public defender, giving her work experience rarely seen on the Supreme Court. She also served as the vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission in 2009. The commission retroactively reduced sentencing for crack cocaine offenses during her tenure.

Education: Jackson studied government as an undergrad at Harvard and graduated from Harvard Law School in 1996. She clerked for Breyer on the Supreme Court from 1999 to 2000.

Personal: At 51, Jackson could serve on the Supreme Court for decades. She is married to a surgeon and has two daughters.

Rulings: In a 2019 opinion, Jackson dismissed an effort by the Trump administration to speed deportations. That opinion was reversed on appeal and the case was stayed after Biden signed an order calling for a review of many of Trump’s immigration policies. That same year, Jackson ruled that Trump's former White House counsel, Don McGahn, had to testify during what was then a congressional impeachment inquiry into the president's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Fun fact: Jackson is related by marriage to former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan. Jackson's husband is the twin brother of Ryan's brother-in-law. The former Wisconsin lawmaker testified on Jackson's behalf when she was nominated to the federal district court in 2012.

Prospect for GOP support: Jackson has won Senate confirmation three times, most recently last summer for the appeals court. She picked up three GOP votes: Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine. She faced criticism from some Republicans for declining to make clear her views on a "living Constitution," the idea that judges may adapt their reading of the founding document to changing times.

