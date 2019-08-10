Do You Know What Jujiang Construction Group Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1459) P/E Ratio Means?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Jujiang Construction Group Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1459) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Jujiang Construction Group has a P/E ratio of 2.86. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 35%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Jujiang Construction Group:

P/E of 2.86 = CN¥0.92 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.32 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Jujiang Construction Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Jujiang Construction Group has a lower P/E than the average (10.1) in the construction industry classification.

SEHK:1459 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 10th 2019 More

Jujiang Construction Group's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's nice to see that Jujiang Construction Group grew EPS by a stonking 38% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 15% annually, over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Jujiang Construction Group's P/E?

Net debt totals 53% of Jujiang Construction Group's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Jujiang Construction Group's P/E Ratio

Jujiang Construction Group trades on a P/E ratio of 2.9, which is below the HK market average of 10.1. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.