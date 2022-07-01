GO in the Know: July Fourth Travel, Social Security Info & Top Financial News for July 1

seb_ra / iStock.com

Welcome to July, folks. Here’s the lowdown on today’s top financial stories. Have a great holiday weekend.

The Big Lead: Americans Sticking With July 4 Travel Plans Despite Gas Costs

The main concern this Fourth of July is the historically high gas prices seen at the pumps, but it won’t stop people from getting away to celebrate. Numbers of those traveling this weekend by car are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Social Security Spotlight: What Is the Average Benefit at 62?

Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you’ve earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes — and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security benefits as early as age 62, but you’ll only receive your full benefit amount if you wait to claim until your full retirement age.

Well That’s Interesting: SSA Turns to Unlikely Source To Improve Customer Service

That source is the Baltimore Ravens, as the Social Security Administration has turned to the NFL team to learn more about how it uses data to drive customer experience decisions.

Bonus: What Stores Are Open on July Fourth?

Americans are ready to celebrate to the max after missing out on the full extent of Fourth of July festivities the past couple of years due to the pandemic. As such, more and more retailers are making themselves available on the holiday, too.

