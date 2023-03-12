“You know, I just want to close it and go and do something else,” Lynnwood Car Lot owner frustrated

The owner of Car Master Pro Auto Sales is furious after multiple vehicles were severely damaged during a theft Friday night.

Security video shows one person trying to steal a Mercedes off the lot and when they couldn’t get it out, they repeatedly rammed the car into an SUV parked in front of it. And after the person gave up on the Mercedes, they were able to steal a car a few spots down.

The Lynnwood Police Department said it looked like there were two people responsible for the damage and stealing the car.

They arrived at around 12:00 a.m. and were searching for a car to steal and tried multiple times to steal one before successfully stealing a BMW, said police.

“And they are backing up into that car, that big SUV in the back and they hit 3 other cars to get that one out,” owner Ali Alamdar said.

He says not only were Mercedes and SUV totaled but one of the vehicles he was set to sell was also damaged.

“The guy came and said ‘I’m sorry.’ And he walked away. And I said I’m sorry, too,” Alamdar said.

He says this isn’t the first time he has had a vehicle stolen from his lot. He says it’s gotten worse in recent months and believes the person who rammed the Mercedes into the SUV has stolen from him before.

“For them, not even a dollar they get. They just go for joy ride or they go steal something else with the car or they go hit somebody. Kill somebody. That’s what happens,” Alamdar said.

Jim Fuda with Crimestoppers tells KIRO7 Alamdar isn’t the only owner facing this problem.

“The same are happening to them as well. So, it’s not just an isolated case of one dealership. It’s happening everywhere,” Fuda said.

He believes the best way to lower the number of auto thefts at lots and dealerships is through new legislation at the state level.

“It’s the accountability and the changing of some of these laws that can actually…hopefully help minimize some of this stuff,” Fuda said.

“And it seems there is no penalty. It’s not police fault. There are laws. They can’t chase anybody and one day or one week, they get out. And to me, it makes us disappointed,” Alamdar said.

Story continues

And Alamdar hopes something changes soon because he believes if this keeps happening, he isn’t sure how much more he can take.

“And to me, it makes us disappointed. You know, I just want to close it and go and do something else,” Alamdar said.

There were at least four cars damaged from the attempted theft and one car damaged in the commuted car theft. No one is in custody as of now, said police.