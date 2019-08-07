What Should You Know About Kerry Group plc's (ISE:KRZ) Future?

After Kerry Group plc's (ISE:KRZ) earnings announcement in December 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously subdued, with profits predicted to rise by 13% next year against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 17%. By 2020, we can expect Kerry Group’s bottom line to reach €611m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €541m. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Kerry Group. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Kerry Group perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 13 analysts covering KRZ is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of KRZ's earnings growth over these next few years.

ISE:KRZ Past and Future Earnings, August 7th 2019 More

By 2022, KRZ's earnings should reach €790m, from current levels of €541m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 12%. EPS reaches €4.56 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €3.06 EPS today. In 2022, KRZ's profit margin will have expanded from 8.2% to 10.0%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Kerry Group, I've put together three key factors you should further research:

