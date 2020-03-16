Do you know who killed a man and left him on the side of the road? Police need help

Not much is known about Wilbert Prosper’s death.

Fort Lauderdale police say the 33-year-old man was found “unresponsive” on the side of a road Saturday just before 5 a.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say his injuries were a result of an ‘altercation.”

The department, on Monday, turned to the community for help in piecing together what happened to Prosper, who is from Wilton Manors.

The incident happened somewhere between the 1100 and 1200 block of Northwest 11th Street.

“This is an active investigation and the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being determined,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Det. Sgt. S. Novak at 954-828-5556, Det. J. Wood at 954-828-5344, or

Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).