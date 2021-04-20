What we know: Ex-officer Kim Potter released on $100,000 bond, faces second-degree manslaughter charge in Daunte Wright's death

Ryan W. Miller and Eric Ferkenhoff, USA TODAY
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Kim Potter, the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright at a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, is a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Potter was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, officials said. Washington County Attorney Pete Orput issued a news release with details from the criminal complaint.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Potter was arrested Wednesday morning.

Potter posted $100,000 bond Wednesday evening and was released from the Hennepin County jail, online records showed. She is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

If found guilty, Potter faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, according to Minnesota law.

Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter is pictured after her arrest Wednesday at Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Potter, a 26-year police veteran, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright following a traffic stop over the weekend.
Former police chief Tim Gannon, who resigned Tuesday, said he believed Potter mistakenly reached for her firearm instead of her Taser when she shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop Sunday. Potter, who is white, also resigned Tuesday.

Intent isn’t a necessary component of second-degree manslaughter in Minnesota. The charge can be applied in circumstances where a person is suspected of causing a death by “culpable negligence” that creates an unreasonable risk and consciously takes chances to cause the death of a person.

Wright's family has called for Potter to be held accountable and said they could not accept police's account of the incident as "an accident."

The Hennepin County Attorney turned the case over to Orput's office, per an agreement among prosecutors in the area to refer cases of police use of deadly force to other offices.

Potter is being represented by Earl Gray, an attorney who also represents Thomas Lane, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Here's what we know about Potter:

Potter resigned 'in the best interest of the community,' letter says

In a one-paragraph resignation letter, Potter said she loved her job but felt compelled to step down.

“I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department and my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” Potter wrote.

Potter, 48, began working in Brooklyn Center in 1995, according to the Star Tribune. She was named president of the Brooklyn Center Police Officer's Association in 2019, the newspaper reported.

In 2014, Potter and other officers were awarded the Medal of Merit for their response in a house fire, according to KARE-TV.

Potter resigned the same day as Gannon, who both faced mounting pressure in the community to step down.

Before Potter resigned, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott called for her to be fired. Former City Manager Curt Boganey said Monday that Potter deserved "due process," but Elliott announced shortly afterward that Boganey had been fired.

Kim Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota.
'He did not deserve this': Family remembers Daunte Wright as an adoring dad who enjoyed playing sports and celebrating the Fourth of July

Potter was field training officer during Wright traffic stop

The Star Tribune and KARE-TV reported that during the stop on Sunday, Potter was field training a rookie officer.

Potter's body-worn camera footage shows her standing behind Wright's vehicle as one officer approaches the driver's side and another approaches the passenger side.

As Wright gets out of the car, the officer on the driver's side begins to arrest him but appears to stop momentarily. Wright then pulls away and re-enters the car as a struggle ensues. Potter is heard shouting, "I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” before firing. She then says, "Holy (expletive), I just shot him" as Wright drives away.

Potter involved in 2019 shooting

Potter was one of the first officers on the scene of a fatal police shooting in 2019, when officers shot an autistic man, Kobe Dimock-Heisler, who had allegedly grabbed a knife, the Star Tribune reported.

The newspaper, citing an investigative report from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, reported Potter told two officers involved in the shooting to "exit the residence, get into separate squad cars, turn off their body worn cameras, and to not talk to each other."

Contributing: Jorge L. Ortiz, The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kim Potter: What we know about ex-officer who killed Daunte Wright

