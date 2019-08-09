What Should You Know About Kingfisher plc's (LON:KGF) Earnings Outlook?

The latest earnings announcement Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) released in May 2019 signalled that the company faced a substantial headwind with earnings declining by -55%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts view Kingfisher's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts' prospects for this coming year seems buoyant, with earnings rising by a significant 94%. This strong growth in earnings is expected to continue, bringing the bottom line up to UK£532m by 2022.

Even though it’s useful to understand the growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more insightful determining the rate at which the company is rising or falling every year, on average. The pro of this approach is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Kingfisher's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 27%. This means, we can expect Kingfisher will grow its earnings by 27% every year for the next few years.

For Kingfisher, I've compiled three relevant factors you should further examine:

