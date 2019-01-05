What Should You Know About Koninklijke VolkerWessels N.V.’s (AMS:KVW) Growth?

In June 2018, Koninklijke VolkerWessels N.V. (AMS:KVW) released its earnings update. Generally, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly optimistic, with earnings growth rate expected to be 22% next year, which is within range of the past five-year average earnings growth of 21%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €134m, we should see this growing to €163m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Koninklijke VolkerWessels’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Longer term expectations from the 7 analysts covering KVW’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of KVW’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

From the current net income level of €134m and the final forecast of €207m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for KVW’s earnings is 14%. This leads to an EPS of €2.23 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €1.68. With a current profit margin of 2.3%, this movement will result in a margin of 3.1% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Koninklijke VolkerWessels, I’ve put together three key factors you should further research:

