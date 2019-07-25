What Should You Know About Laboratorio Reig Jofre, S.A.'s (BME:RJF) Growth?

Looking at Laboratorio Reig Jofre, S.A.'s (BME:RJF) earnings update in March 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear bearish, with profits predicted to drop by 18% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 3.8%. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of €9.3m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to €7.6m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Laboratorio Reig Jofre. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Laboratorio Reig Jofre perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 1 analysts of RJF is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of RJF's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

From the current net income level of €9.3m and the final forecast of €17m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for RJF’s earnings is 27%. This leads to an EPS of €0.18 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.14. Margins are currently sitting at 5.0%, which is expected to expand to 6.8% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Laboratorio Reig Jofre, I've put together three relevant aspects you should further examine:

