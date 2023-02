The Lacey Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of stealing money at a hotel.

On Jan. 30 at 11:11 p.m., a woman recorded by a surveillance camera stole $400 from a room at the Candlewood Suites at 4440 Third Avenue Southeast, according to a post by Lacey police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) and reference case #2023-0510.