What we know after Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy fired gun during arrest Thursday

A Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputy fired his gun during an arrest Thursday morning.

The deputy called in a report of a suspicious person at about 6:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Fox Run Avenue, which is a residential area, department spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said.

The deputy tried to arrest the person, who was resisting. There was an altercation, and the deputy fired their gun, Ponseti said.

The person who was being arrested ran from the deputy. They were taken into custody at about 10 a.m. It is unclear if that person was injured.

The deputy involved was not injured, Ponseti said.

The sheriff's office asked anyone who lives in the area to remain in their homes while they search for the person.

The sheriff's office has reached out to Louisiana State Police, the agency typically called in to investigate when law enforcement officers shoot at or injure civilians.

