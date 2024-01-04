What you need to know about Lake Mead going cashless in 2024

The Lake Mead National Recreation Area transitioned to a cashless fee collection system for 2024, accepting only electronic card payments for entrance, lake use, and campground fees, according to park officials.

The transition to cashless, which went into effect Jan. 1, will align Lake Mead with 29 other National Park Service locations across the U.S., according to a news release. It also notes that the new system allows for more efficient, cost-effective operations.

The release adds that while entrance stations will continue to sell passes, they will no longer accept cash for payment.

However, concessions at recreation locations such as marinas, hotels, and stores will still accept cash in addition to electronic card payments, park officials said.

Fees collected are used for trash removal, road and facility maintenance and repairs, trail refurbishment and accessibility improvements, among other services, the release stated.

Guests can reserve first-come, first-served campground sites in advance only on recreation.gov.

