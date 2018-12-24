Need To Know: Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd. (HKG:1533) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd. (HKG:1533).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

See our latest analysis for Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture

Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Jiawu Hu for HK$698k worth of shares, at about HK$9.97 per share. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (HK$5.99). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Jiawu Hu.

You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:1533 Insider Trading December 24th 18 More

I will like Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture insiders own about HK$607m worth of shares (which is 26% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture insiders selling. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

But note: Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



