The Las Cruces police Department announced Wednesday it would host a town hall in two weeks to discuss crime statistics and take questions from residents.

The town hall is the second this year. The first occurred in May and saw LCPD share data about crime trends in 2023 and address questions about a proposed police oversight commission.

What happened last time? Violent crime falls in first quarter. But what about property crime?

This time, LCPD said in a news release it again plans to share crime statistics from the summer, provide updates about the department’s activities, and hear from residents who have questions or concerns about public safety.

“The meeting will serve as an opportunity for residents to connect with LCPD officials, gain insights into current policing initiatives, ask questions, and contribute to the ongoing efforts in promoting safety within the community,” the news release said.

The meeting will occur at City Hall on Sept. 19. It begins at 5:30 p.m. and is anticipated to last an hour.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Here’s what to know about Las Cruces Police town hall this month