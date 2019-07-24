What You Should Know About Laurus Labs Limited's (NSE:LAURUSLABS) Financial Strength

Laurus Labs Limited (NSE:LAURUSLABS) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹37b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Let's work through some financial health checks you may wish to consider if you're interested in this stock. However, potential investors would need to take a closer look, and I recommend you dig deeper yourself into LAURUSLABS here.

LAURUSLABS’s Debt (And Cash Flows)

LAURUSLABS's debt levels surged from ₹9.8b to ₹10b over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, LAURUSLABS currently has ₹30m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to be used for running the business. Additionally, LAURUSLABS has generated ₹3.0b in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 29%, meaning that LAURUSLABS’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt.

Can LAURUSLABS pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of ₹14b, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of ₹15b, with a current ratio of 1.03x. The current ratio is calculated by dividing current assets by current liabilities. Usually, for Pharmaceuticals companies, this is a suitable ratio as there's enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

NSEI:LAURUSLABS Historical Debt, July 24th 2019 More

Is LAURUSLABS’s debt level acceptable?

With debt reaching 66% of equity, LAURUSLABS may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is somewhat unusual for small-caps companies, since lenders are often hesitant to provide attractive interest rates to less-established businesses. We can test if LAURUSLABS’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For LAURUSLABS, the ratio of 2.98x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may refuse to lend the company more money, as it is seen as too risky in terms of default.

Next Steps:

LAURUSLABS’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven't considered other factors such as how LAURUSLABS has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Laurus Labs to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

