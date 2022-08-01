Here’s what you need to know about the legalization of sports betting in Massachusetts

Frank O'Laughlin,Robert Goulston
·2 min read

Lawmakers reached a deal early Monday morning legalizing in-person and mobile sports betting in Massachusetts.

The legislation, “An Act regulating sports wagering,” authorizes the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to grant in-person licenses at gaming establishments, including casinos, racetracks and simulcast facilities, as well as mobile licenses through mobile applications or digital platforms, a spokesperson for the office of House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano said in a news release.

This legislation will generate an estimated $60 million in annual tax revenue for the state, in addition to collecting up to $70 to $80 million in initial licensing fees, which must be renewed every five years. It includes a 15 percent tax on in-person wagering and a 20 percent tax on mobile wagering.

In a statement, Mariano said, “I’m incredibly proud that today, and after years of House-led efforts to authorize legal sports wagering in Massachusetts, the Legislature has acted to bring the immense economic benefits of a legal sports betting industry to the Commonwealth. Legalizing wagers on both professional and collegiate sports will create jobs and bring tens of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue to Massachusetts. I want to thank Chairs Michlewitz and Parisella, all the conferees and my colleagues in the House, as well as our partners in the Senate for recognizing the incredible economic opportunity that legalized sports betting presents.”

The revenue collected will be distributed to municipalities, and for economic, workforce, education, and public health priorities.

Representative Aaron Michlewitz said, “This legislation will provide much needed economic development to the state while allowing our residents to enjoy sports betting right here in the Commonwealth. This bill will generate a significant amount of revenue for the Commonwealth that will help support our workforce development needs, our cities and towns, and public health initiatives.”

The legislation will allow betting on college sports with the exception of Massachusetts schools, unless they are participating in a tournament. People must be 21 years old or older to bet. As directed through this legislation, the Gaming Commission will also be conducting a study into the feasibility of allowing retail locations to operate sports wagering kiosks.

Having been passed by the House and Senate, the act now goes to Gov. Baker’s desk for his signature.

A date for the launch of sports betting has not yet been set.

