Need To Know: LeoVegas AB (publ) (STO:LEO) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in LeoVegas AB (publ) (STO:LEO).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

LeoVegas Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Marcus Nylen sold kr22m worth of shares at a price of kr75.40 per share. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (kr37.00). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid kr10m for 195.48k shares. But insiders sold 536.00k shares worth kr44m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of LeoVegas shares, than buying. The average sell price was around €81.74. Insider selling doesn’t make us excited to buy. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of kr37.00. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

OM:LEO Insider Trading January 23rd 19 More

Insiders at LeoVegas Have Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that LeoVegas insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought €3.8m worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of LeoVegas

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. LeoVegas insiders own about kr731m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LeoVegas Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, LeoVegas insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future.