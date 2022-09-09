What we know about a Lexington shooting that left an officer injured and suspect dead

More information continues to be released about a shooting in Lexington that left one police officer injured and a suspect dead.

The incident occurred Thursday night at a Lexington hotel, according to the Lexington Police Department. Officers were shot at by the suspect, leaving one officer injured. Police returned fire and struck the suspect, who later died from his injuries.

Police held a news conference Friday morning to release details about the incident.

Here’s what we know so far

When and where did the shooting happen?

Around 10:43 p.m. Thursday, Lexington police officers were dispatched to the Extended Stay America on Tates Creek Road for a report of trespassing and a delayed assault report, according to Police Chief Lawrence Weathers. The suspect refused to answer the door when officers arrived on scene.

“Officers were able to gain access to the room and shortly after entry, the suspect fired a gun at the officers,” Weathers said. “The officers returned gunfire. The officers backed out of the room after returning gunfire.”

The suspect refused to leave the room after the shooting, according to Weathers. This led to a several-hours-long standoff which ended when officers entered the room at 4:30 a.m. and located the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.

How many people were shot?

One police officer and the suspect were shot. Weathers said the police officer, a male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

The suspect had life-threatening injuries when police found him inside the hotel and he died at a local hospital, according to Weathers.

Who was the suspect?

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the suspect as Joshua Hagans, 40. He was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds.

The identity of the police officer that was shot hasn’t been released.

How many officers were involved?

Weathers said two officers were involved in the initial incident, including the one who was shot. Police have not released the names of those officers.

What happens next?

Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting, which is a common procedure in shootings that involve police officers. The state police Critical Incident Response Team has jurisdiction to investigate shootings involving officers across the state.

The police department’s Public Integrity Unit will also conduct an internal review of the shooting. The officers will be placed on administrative assignment until the investigation is complete.

How often do these types of shootings happen?

This is the third time this year that Lexington police officers were involved in a shooting, the second in a week. On Sept. 1, police shot an armed individual who wasn’t complying with verbal commands from officers on Jennifer Road, police said. That suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In March police shot and killed 43-year-old Frederick Clinton Miller after he allegedly fired at officers on Gay Place.

Weathers said that shootings involving police aren’t common in Lexington, but “they can happen anywhere.”

“There are a lot of emotions involved” in shootings that involve police, Weathers said. “The officers that are involved, their families, the emotions are involved. The suspect and relatives, you have emotions there and then you have emotions from the public.”