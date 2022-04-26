What we know about Lily Peters, missing 10-year-old Wisconsin girl found dead

Law enforcement in Chippewa Falls have launched a homicide investigation after discovering the body of a 10-year-old girl near a walking trail Monday.

Iliana Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday evening. Here is what we know about the situation:

What happened?

Lily’s father reported her missing 9 p.m. Sunday after the girl did not return home from a visit to her aunt’s house in the 400 block of North Grove Street, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.

A bicycle believed to belong to Lily was found late Sunday night in some woods near a walking trail between the end of North Grove Street and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot. That area is less than a mile northwest from where Lily’s aunt lives.

Lily’s body was found about 9:15 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near the walking trail, police said.

Police said Lily lived in the 50 block of East Birch Street, which is a quarter-mile west of where her aunt lives.

Lily was a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School, according to police.

Was an Amber Alert issued?

Police did not issue an Amber Alert after learning Lily was missing. In a news release before her body was found, police said the situation did not meet the criteria for an alert, but did not elaborate further.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, there are three criteria for issuing an Amber Alert: the child must be 17 or younger; the child must be in danger of serious bodily harm or death; and the initiating agency must have a sufficient amount of descriptive information about the child or the suspect.

The Police Department's initial news release, before Lily's body was found, did not state she might be in danger of serious bodily harm.

Locations in the murder of Lily Peters.

Who is responsible?

Police have not announced any arrests and have not released a suspect description. Monday night, Kelm said people should “remain vigilant as there could be a danger to the public.”

He recommended residents keep an eye out for suspicious behavior. Anyone with information is asked to contact a tip line at 1-800-263-5906.

Police said Tuesday they have increased their presence outside schools, "especially during drop-off and pick-up times."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Lily Peters was found near a Chippewa Falls trail. Here's what we know