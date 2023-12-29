Know before you go: Which liquor stores will open early, stay open late on New Year's Eve?

Before heading out to a New Year's Eve party, you may need to make a trip to the liquor store down the street.

Starting in 2023, liquor stores in Louisville are permitted to sell alcohol from 6 a.m. to midnight when New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday, after Metro Council amended the Louisville Metro Code of Ordinances in October.

Here are the New Year's Eve hours for some of the liquor stores around town:

Liquor Barn

WHERE: Eight locations in Louisville

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Kroger Wine and Spirits

WHERE : 24 locations in Louisville. Check with the Kroger you plan to visit before heading out, but here are the hours we know of:

Clifton: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Highlands: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; drive-thru service available until 9 p.m.

Middletown: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cox's Smoker's Outlet and Spirit Shoppe

WHERE : 21 locations in Louisville

HOURS: All stores will be open until at least 8 p.m. and some locations may be open later. Check hours with the store you plan to visit before heading out.

Liquor Outlet

WHERE: 3415 Breckenridge Lane

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Liquor Depot

WHERE: 4048 Dixie Highway

HOURS: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Liquor Zone

WHERE : 3310 W. Broadway

HOURS: 1 p.m. to midnight

Liquor City

WHERE: 1420 W. Jefferson St.

HOURS: 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Liquor House

WHERE: 161 Outer Loop, Suite 101

HOURS: 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Liquor Land

WHERE: 4049 Taylorsville Road

HOURS: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Liquor Town

WHERE: 7500 Preston Highway

HOURS: 9 a.m. to midnight

Evergreen Liquors

WHERE: 720 E. Market St., Suite 200

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

K-1 Liquors

WHERE : 10525 Watterson Trail

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Schreck's Baxter Liquors

WHERE: 1535 Baxter Ave.

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Skyway Beverage Shoppe

WHERE: 2216 Hikes Lane

HOURS: 9 a.m. to midnight

Taylorsville's Liquors

WHERE: 9715 Taylorsville Road

HOURS: Noon to 2 a.m.

