Know before you go: Which liquor stores will open early, stay open late on New Year's Eve?
Before heading out to a New Year's Eve party, you may need to make a trip to the liquor store down the street.
Starting in 2023, liquor stores in Louisville are permitted to sell alcohol from 6 a.m. to midnight when New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday, after Metro Council amended the Louisville Metro Code of Ordinances in October.
Here are the New Year's Eve hours for some of the liquor stores around town:
Liquor Barn
WHERE: Eight locations in Louisville
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Kroger Wine and Spirits
WHERE: 24 locations in Louisville. Check with the Kroger you plan to visit before heading out, but here are the hours we know of:
Clifton: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Highlands: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; drive-thru service available until 9 p.m.
Middletown: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cox's Smoker's Outlet and Spirit Shoppe
WHERE: 21 locations in Louisville
HOURS: All stores will be open until at least 8 p.m. and some locations may be open later. Check hours with the store you plan to visit before heading out.
Liquor Outlet
WHERE: 3415 Breckenridge Lane
HOURS: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Liquor Depot
WHERE: 4048 Dixie Highway
HOURS: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Liquor Zone
WHERE: 3310 W. Broadway
HOURS: 1 p.m. to midnight
Liquor City
WHERE: 1420 W. Jefferson St.
HOURS: 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Liquor House
WHERE: 161 Outer Loop, Suite 101
HOURS: 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Liquor Land
WHERE: 4049 Taylorsville Road
HOURS: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Liquor Town
WHERE: 7500 Preston Highway
HOURS: 9 a.m. to midnight
Evergreen Liquors
WHERE: 720 E. Market St., Suite 200
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
K-1 Liquors
WHERE: 10525 Watterson Trail
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Schreck's Baxter Liquors
WHERE: 1535 Baxter Ave.
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Skyway Beverage Shoppe
WHERE: 2216 Hikes Lane
HOURS: 9 a.m. to midnight
Taylorsville's Liquors
WHERE: 9715 Taylorsville Road
HOURS: Noon to 2 a.m.
Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@gannett.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Liquor stores in Louisville: Which stores open early on New Year's Eve