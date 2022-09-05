What to know about Liz Truss, UK's incoming prime minister who models herself on Margaret Thatcher

LONDON — Liz Truss will become Britain's third female prime minister after Monday's announcement by the ruling Conservative Party that she would replace Boris Johnson.

Truss, 47, has portrayed herself as the political heir to Margaret Thatcher, Britain's formidable cheerleader for free markets and low taxes, a strong supporter of the Anglo-American alliance and a dynamo who played a key role in ending the Cold War. Johnson, an architect of Britain's exit from the European Union (known as Brexit), held the role for just over three years before resigning amid scandals over breaking his own coronavirus lockdown rules.

Truss served as foreign secretary in Johnson's government.

The latest

Truss is Britain's third prime minister in a little over three years, and also its third female leader after Thatcher (1979-1990) and Theresa May (2016-2019).



Truss beat Rishi Sunak, who served in Johnson's government as finance minister following a weeks-long internal Conservative Party selection contest. In Britain, voters elect a party, not a specific leader, giving the government in power latitude to swap in a new prime minister. Truss won 57% of votes cast by about 172,000 eligible grassroots Conservative Party members, or less than 1% of the U.K.'s population of 67 million. Sunak won 43% of the vote.



As foreign secretary, Truss was an ardent backer of applying maximum pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, by supplying Kyiv with weapons and through sanctions. She also supported Johnson's push to introduce legislation that would overturn rules, triggered by Brexit, that govern Northern Ireland's trading arrangements with Ireland. Northern Ireland is part of the U.K., while Ireland remains in the EU bloc.

During her campaign, Truss dodged a reporter's question over whether Donald Trump was a friend or foe to Britain. She also said the "jury is out" on Emmanuel Macron, France's leader.

Story continues

What's about to happen

Tuesday is the final day of Johnson's premiership. As part of the formal handover of power, Queen Elizabeth will receive Johnson and Truss at Balmoral, her summer estate in Scotland, on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said. It is a break from tradition. Normally the queen would host the departing and new British leaders at her London residence, which she has done 15 times before during her 70-year reign.

In recent months the monarch, 96, has participated in fewer royal duties. She is in increasingly frail health and suffers from mobility issues. The moment the queen formally greets the new prime minister is known as the "kissing of hands" – though unlike in the movies and TV shows, no kneeling or kissing takes place.

Questions about what to do about Britain's fragile economy dominated the leadership contest. Truss's first task as prime minister may be to reassure the British public that she has a credible plan to deal with spiraling energy costs that could see bills for a typical household could reach more than $7,700 early next year, according to Britain's energy regulator. That's more than many pay for rent or a mortgage and comes on top of surging costs of fuel, food and other goods.

What they are saying

Truss is expected to address the British public on Tuesday. In a brief acceptance speech on Monday she thanked Boris Johnson: "Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine. And you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle." Johnson congratulated Truss on Twitter, saying "she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis."



"Truss plainly wishes to be heir to Thatcher, not May, who was forced from office after failing to unite a fractious Conservative Party over Brexit. But to do so she would first have to banish Johnson to outer darkness, as Thatcher did with her predecessor, Edward Heath," Peter Kellner, a political expert and former president of polling firm YouGov, wrote on the website of Carnegie Europe, a Brussels-based public policy think tank. "Secondly, Truss would have to junk her economic strategy (which calls for sweeping tax cuts). Thatcher was obsessed with the public finances. The notion of unfunded tax cuts appalled her."



Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, said few substantive changes to the U.S.-U.K. relationship were likely as a result of Britain's new prime minister. However, Bale said one "bone of contention" could arise if Truss "takes a hard line on amending rules at Northern Ireland's border," which the Biden administration views as a threat to the peace between Ireland and Northern Ireland.



“To make genuine progress in increasing global security the UK will need to examine how it can contribute to bringing about meaningful change in Russia," said James Nixey, director of the Russia program at Chatham House, a London-based think tank. "That will take leadership and political will of a degree rarely permitted in British politics.”

Why it matters

The close diplomatic and security alliance between the U.S. and U.K. is viewed as a bipartisan issue that reflects decades of close cooperation. No matter who is prime minister, and no matter which party is in power – on either side of the Atlantic – that is unlikely to change. On all the major geopolitical topics of the day, such as China-related security matters, the Iran nuclear deal, or pressuring Russia over its war in Ukraine, there is broad agreement on how to tackle these issues.

The impact made by Britain's new leader will likely be most keenly felt on Britain's failing economy. Inflation is predicted to reach 13% by October, according to the Bank of England. Electricity and heating bills are rising so quickly that economists and watchdog groups are warning that millions could be pushed into "fuel poverty" this winter. Truss has vowed to address rising household bills with tax cuts, though it's not clear whether these would adequately address Britain's worst cost of living crisis in decades. "This is a national crisis, on the scale we saw in the pandemic," Martin Lewis, a financial journalist and consumer advocate, told the BBC recently. "We are currently in that position where we are watching the beds in European hospitals and doing nothing about it," he said, a reference to allegations that Johnson did not take swift action during the coronavirus pandemic.

Want to know more? Here's what you missed

