What to know: Local food pantries benefit from Dollar General settlement

LANCASTER – Two local food pantries will share $9,587, a portion of Ohio’s settlement with Dollar General.

Dollar General agreed to pay Ohio $1 million because the retailer was not charging the correct or displayed price when customers paid at the register. Attorney General David Yost dedicated $750,000 of the settlement to support food banks throughout the state.

The split is to be between the Community Action Food Pantry and the Lutheran Social Services Food Pantry.

Dollar General will also conduct random price checks and post signs about the settlement in its stores in Ohio, for which there are about 1,000. In Fairfield County, there are 13 Dollar General stores.

Brown appointed to the Commission on Continuing Legal Education

LANCASTER - Fairfield County Auditor Carri L. Brown, has been appointed by the Supreme Court of Ohio to serve on the Commission on Continuing Legal Education. She will be serving a three-year team beginning in January of 2024 and concluding in December of 2026.

The Commission on Continuing Legal Education is a group dedicated to regulating requirements for the ongoing education of Ohio’s judges and lawyers. The purpose of continuing legal education is to maintain and improve the quality of legal and judicial services in Ohio. The Commission makes recommendations on rule amendments and accredits programs and activities required for continuing legal education.

Brown has been the Fairfield County Auditor since October of 2021. She has more than 35 years of leadership experience in human services, financial management, and county government administration.

Meetings

The Lancaster City School District will hold a public hearing for the proposed 2024-2025 academic school calendar (attached). The hearing will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 2780 Coonpath Road. The proposed calendar may also be reviewed by visiting the district's website at www.lancaster.k12.oh.us or the district's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LancasterCitySchools

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Local food pantries benefit from Dollar General settlement: What to know