What You Need To Know About Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp.'s (NASDAQ:LUXA) Investor Composition

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$424m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Lux Health Tech Acquisition.

View our latest analysis for Lux Health Tech Acquisition

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lux Health Tech Acquisition?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Lux Health Tech Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It would appear that 7.0% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Lux Capital Management, LLC with 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.0% and 4.6% of the stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Lux Health Tech Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. insiders own under 1% of the company. It appears that the board holds about US$1.2m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$424m. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Lux Health Tech Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 20%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Lux Health Tech Acquisition (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, backed by strong financial data.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Is About to Return an Absurd Amount of Cash to Shareholders

    While high-growth, meme, and cryptocurrency stocks get all the attention these days, cloud giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just continues to do what it's always done under CEO Satya Nadella: mint money and return it to shareholders. Similarly, older investors looking for value stocks and dividends shouldn't dismiss Microsoft either. Does it have a high dividend?

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • 2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends. While they tend to be less flashy in some respects, value stocks don't have to be boring, and they have the potential to put up market-crushing returns if purchased at opportune times.

  • Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Suggests

    Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value. To be upfront, we're never going to know precisely when a stock market crash will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be. With that being said, there are a number of figures which suggest a stock market crash could be on the horizon.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. The post-pandemic economic recovery has hit roadblocks in the past few days as new unemployment data pours in, major Wall Street indexes register […]

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Marijuana presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because it is an emerging industry with plenty of growth ahead. The question for investors, though, is which marijuana stocks are the best to buy and hold for the long term. Three marijuana stocks that fit the bill are Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR).

  • Buy This Stock Before It Becomes a Dividend Aristocrat

    There's a demographic wave rolling across the U.S. Here's a way to play it while collecting reliable dividends along the way.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill as Rally Endures

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good and bad news. On the bright side, that occasionally creates buying opportunities for long-term investors.

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

    Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway are renowned for their stock-picking abilities. That's why it can be a good idea to follow their lead at times.

  • Chinese real estate company — whose ex-chairman is worth an estimated $11.2 billion — is accused of swindling investors

    The second-largest real estate developer in China, China Evergrande Group, is facing a massive liquidity crisis that has sparked anger among investors and homebuyers. Evergrande’s financial troubles: The company’s years of borrowing have resulted in a colossal debt, amounting to over more than $300 billion, and a struggle to pay overdue bills and multiple wealth management products, reported the Washington Post. Riding on China’s real estate boom, Evergrande made numerous acquisitions in the past decade.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • Tesla’s Musk Calls Chinese EV Rivals ‘the Most Competitive in the World’

    Elon Musk calls China's auto makers 'the most competitive in the world,' highlighting crucial innovations in software.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About the Mega Backdoor Roth IRA?

    The mega backdoor Roth IRA is a tactic that can supercharge your retirement savings and help you shelter investment growth from taxes in retirement. Using the mega backdoor could allow you to contribute up to $38,500 to a Roth IRA per year. The House Ways and Means Committee thinks it's a loophole that only benefits wealthy Americans, and it should be closed.

  • Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China

    International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer's woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion) of liabilities have wiped nearly 80% off its stock and bond prices and an $80 million bond coupon payment now looms next week. "We will have to see what happens," said Sid Dahiya, head of EM corporate bonds at abrdn, formerly Aberdeen Standard, in London, which holds a small sliver of the bonds.

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock declined as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”

  • My mom spends thousands shopping on Facebook, but doesn’t tell my father. I pay on credit and she repays me. Will the bank alert the IRS?

    ‘She's not the most technology-literate person, and doesn't want to hassle my stepdad each time she wants to pay for stuff.'

  • Shiba Inu soars over 25% Friday as dogecoin copycat makes Coinbase debut

    Meme coin Shiba Inu was seeing its price surge on Friday, with the crypto trending high in social-media circles, less than a day after Coinbase Global launched trading of the dogecoin copycat on its trading platform.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $43.95, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day.