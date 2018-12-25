Need To Know: LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited (HKG:95) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited (HKG:95).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment

Hong King Wong made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$235m worth of shares at a price of HK$2.94 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices. Hong King Wong was the only individual insider to buy over the year. Notably Hong King Wong was also the biggest seller, having sold HK$235m worth of shares.

Hong King Wong purchased 81.83m shares over the year. The average price per share was HK$2.92. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment insiders own about HK$7.4b worth of shares (which is 69% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

