Do You Know What Macpower CNC Machines Limited's (NSE:MACPOWER) P/E Ratio Means?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Macpower CNC Machines Limited's (NSE:MACPOWER) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is Macpower CNC Machines's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 8.46. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 12%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Macpower CNC Machines:

P/E of 8.46 = ₹109.1 ÷ ₹12.89 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Macpower CNC Machines's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Macpower CNC Machines has a lower P/E than the average (11.8) P/E for companies in the machinery industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Macpower CNC Machines shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Macpower CNC Machines's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 80% last year. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 98% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Macpower CNC Machines's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Macpower CNC Machines has net cash of ₹289m. This is fairly high at 27% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Macpower CNC Machines's P/E Ratio

Macpower CNC Machines has a P/E of 8.5. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 13. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue.