What to know about new mail theft, credit card scam seen in Fairfield

(FOX40.COM) — A newer credit card scam has surfaced in Fairfield according to residents and the Fairfield Police Department has provided tips on how people can protect themselves.

According to police, the scam includes mail theft and credit card scanning.

Scammers will steal mail, take down credit card information of non-activated cards, reseal the envelopes and place the mail back in the proper mailbox.

When the actual card owner activates the card, the scammer then has the information needed to begin using the card before the scam is detected.

Police advice to avoid the scam:

• Recipients should check their mail as soon as possible

• Invest in a mail box lock

• Check your bank transactions regularly

• Check your surroundings when emptying your mailbox

