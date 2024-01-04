What we know about the major winter storm expected to reach the East Coast this weekend

A coast-to-coast storm could bring snow days and end a nearly two-year snow drought for certain Northeast regions this weekend.

TODAY’s Al Roker tracked the storm’s latest forecast during a Jan. 3 weather segment and said the cross-country storm will bring rain and wind as it sweeps through the Great Basin and Southwest. According to the weatherman, the storm will bring its highest snowfall to higher elevation states — Nevada, Utah and the northern Arizona regions.

With the storm still several days out, Al noted that the storm’s path could affect the amount of snow and rainfall in different regions. Either way, the weatherman cautioned what he described could be “a real mess” for the I-95 corridor, the primary highway that runs north-south along the East Coast.

“It’s going to be windy, it’s going to be snowy, it’s going to be wet,” Al noted, adding that travelers should anticipate airport delays.

Al broke down what to expect this week from the storm.

Wednesday

From the West Coast, the storm is expected to move inland

Rain and snow are predicted to spread through the Great Basin and Southwest

Thursday

Heavy snow is anticipated to spread over the Southern Rocky Mountains

Showers and storms expected to fall over western Texas

Friday

As the storm heads East, it’s expected to draw up moisture from the Gulf

The possibility of heavy rain along the Gulf coast could lead to flooding in the region

Saturday

The storm is expected to move towards the mid-Atlantic coast

By Saturday evening, the snow area may expand into the Northeast

Sunday

The interior Northeast could potentially be slammed with heavy snow

Snow, sleet and rain are likely to hit the I-95 corridor

According to Al, cities along I-95 have the potential to shake off their nearly two-year-long limited snow streaks. New York City, Baltimore, Maryland, and Richmond, Virginia, are among the cities to have last seen significant snowfall in January and February of 2022.

