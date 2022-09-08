What we know about the man arrested after mass shooting spree across Memphis

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a mass shooting spree across Memphis and the Mid-South.

The violence left four people dead and three others injured.

Ezekiel Kelly was arrested Wednesday evening, hours after his crime spree began.

This undated photo released by the Memphis Police Department shows 19-year-old shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly. Police in Memphis, Tenn., warned residents to shelter in place as a man they identified as Kelly drives around the city shooting at people on Wednesday night, Sept. 7, 2022. (Memphis Police Department via AP)

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Kelly crashed a car at Ivan Road and Hodge Road just before 9:30 p.m.

Officials said Kelly had carjacked a Dodge Challenger in Southaven and had been trapped in the car.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) had asked everyone in the Whitehaven area, especially near Ivan and Hodge, to shelter in place and stay indoors.

Kelly is currently facing one count of first-degree murder but more charges are expected.

“This has been a horrific week for the city of Memphis,” said Chief Davis. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/pwZDVzmPkR — Kate Bieri (@KateBieri) September 8, 2022

Records show Kelly was previously arrested in 2020 on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment - deadly weapon.

He is set to make his first court appearance Friday morning.

The violence began with an overnight shooting Wednesday on Lyndale Avenue, where a 24-year-old man was shot and killed just before 1 a.m.

According to an affidavit, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The victim was visiting someone, along with four other friends, when Kelly pulled him to the side, records show.

What we know about the victims in shooting spree across Memphis

During their conversation, Kelly allegedly pulled out a black handgun and fired several shots toward the victim and shot him in the head.

Three witnesses at the scene positively identified Kelly in a photo lineup.

Later that afternoon, Kelly appeared to film a video on Facebook Live, which showed him entering an Autozone store, aiming a gun at someone, and pulling the trigger.

MPD confirmed that Kelly was connected to a shooting at an AutoZone on Jackson near Wells.

Two other shootings were reported: a deadly shooting at a BP gas station on S. Parkway and a woman who was critically injured after being shot on Norris Road near I-240.

MPD said Kelly’s rampage included at least eight crime scenes across the city.

“I am angry,” said Mayor Jim Strickland, adding “this is no way for us to live.” @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/hSaMF6czzT — Kate Bieri (@KateBieri) September 8, 2022

