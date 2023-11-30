Do you know this man? FBI reconstructs face of man found in barrel in Lake Mead

An FBI lab has released a facial reconstruction of a man whose body was found in a barrel in drought-stricken Lake Mead in 2022, Nevada officials reported.

“Take a look at these facial approximation images,” Clark County officials said in a Nov. 29 post on X, formerly Twitter, with photos of the reconstruction.

The images were created based on remains collected by the county coroner’s office, officials said. Clark County authorities and Las Vegas police are investigating the case.

The man’s body was one of several sets of human remains discovered in Lake Mead as the reservoir’s waters receded during an extended drought, McClatchy News reported.

Boaters found the body in a crumbling metal drum at the lake behind Hoover Dam on May 1. At the time, police speculated it had been dumped in the lake in the 1970s or 1980s.

The man died of a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Several other bodies found in the reservoir were later identified as drowning victims who had been missing for years.

Officials ask anyone with information on the body to email coroner@clarkcountynv.gov.

Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the U.S., according to the National Park Service. More than 40 million people rely on it for drinking water, and it encompasses more than 750 miles of shoreline. In 2022, more than 5.5 million people visited the recreation area.

It is on the Nevada-Arizona border.

