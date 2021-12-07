Do you know this man? SLO police search for person of interest in reported hate crime

San Luis Obispo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a hate crime last month.

On Monday, the police department released a photo of a person who they say is connected with a hate crime reported Nov. 22, in which a man allegedly assaulted a couple and yelled racial slurs at them.

The victims — identified in a release soon after the incident as an Asian man and a Caucasian woman — told police that a man began yelling racial slurs at the male as the couple walked their dog.

The suspect then allegedly approached the couple and assaulted the woman after she took out her phone to call the police, according to a release at the time. The suspect then attacked the man and fled the scene.

The department says anyone with information or who can identify the person or the truck in the photos released Monday should contact them at 805-781-7142 or call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.