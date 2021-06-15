Here’s what we know about the man suspected of shooting an officer in Wise County

The manhunt continued Monday for a man suspected of shooting an officer during a traffic stop in Wise County Sunday.

A Blue Alert was issued for Royce Wood, who was last seen at about 8 p.m. Sunday near U.S. 287 and Farm Market Road 407 in New Fairview. A Blue Alert is issued when authorities are searching for people who have killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety..

Wood is accused of firing several rounds and shooting a Rhome police officer in the leg when he was pulled over on his motorcycle. He matched the description of a home invasion suspect, according to NBC DFW.

Sheriff Lane Akin said the department has received more than 100 tips about Wood. CrimeStoppers approved a $5,000 award to anyone who provides information leading to Wood’s arrest, Akin said.

“We are following up on every lead,” Akin said in a text message. “But still he is not in custody.”

Wood was a suspect in a home invasion in Lubbock in 2013, according to a KCBD news story at the time. Police said he forced his way into a house in the 9800 block of Jordan, “ransacked” the residence and assaulted the disabled female resident, according to the article.

When Wood was taken into custody at the time, KCBD reported, police said he kicked out one of the windows in a police patrol vehicle.

Wood was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2013 for second degree burglary and robbery, according to public records. He began the sentence in 2014, but was released in 2019, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported.

Wood is described as 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, is bald with a full beard and has green eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap with a camo bandana around it, black sunglasses, a vest, a green shirt and shorts, according to the DPS.

The officer, whose name was not released, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was in stable condition and expected to recover.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest, according to the sheriff’s office. Call Crime Stoppers of Wise County at 800-643-TIPS (8477) or 940-627-TIPS (8477).