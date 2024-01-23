What You Should Know About the Man Who Went On A Chilling 'Reign of Terror' in Chicago

Authorities have found the man accused of going on a killing spree in Chicago, claiming the lives of eight people, after he fled to Texas. However, he was allegedly found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Now, police are reportedly seeking more information about him and what his possible motives were.

Joliet Police Chief William Evans said in a press conference that the people found in the houses were family members. Nance was also suspected of injuring another person who survived their injuries.

In that incident, a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Video shows the Davis Street incident. In it, a man can be seen getting supplies from a car, when a red Toyota Camry pulls up. A few words are exchanged before the driver pulls away. But moments later, as the 42-year-old victim walks home, the driver of the Camry pulls around and opens fire. Gunshots can be heard, and the suspect speeds away. Curtis Ellis is the 42-year-old victim’s neighbor. “My wife could’ve been out there taking groceries out of the car, just like this guy was taking water out of his car, and it doesn’t seem like he even knew the guy,” Ellis said.

Nance made it almost 1,200 miles until his vehicle was located in Natalia, Texas by Will County law enforcement officials.

“Mr. Nance’s reign of terror on our communities in Will County is now over,” said Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles. “It is time for our communities to come together and heal.”

Police believe, though he might not be related to any of the victims, he was connected to them somehow. Investigators are still trying to determine Nance’s motive.

