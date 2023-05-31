Do you know this man? West Palm police seek help in identifying body found in Intracoastal Waterway

WEST PALM BEACH — City police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was found last week in the Intracoastal Waterway near Lake Worth Beach.

Investigators were notified May 26 that the U.S. Coast Guard had retrieved the body from an area east of Spillway Park, between Harbor and Yale drives. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and deemed that the man's death was not "suspicious," police said.

Investigators described the man as Black, possibly in his 30s, who was 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighed about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, 2-inch long dreadlocks and a full beard. The man was found wearing a black windbreaker jacket, a black shirt, black pants and black-and-gray camouflage sneakers.

West Palm Beach police on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, said they were trying to identify a man whose body was found near Spillway Park in Lake Worth Beach. He wore this dog-tag chain. Anyone who saw the man or who knows his identity is asked to call Detective Johann Donawa at 561-822-1670.

West Palm Beach police on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, said they were trying to identify a man whose body was found near Spillway Park in Lake Worth Beach. He had this tattoo of the No. 7 on his right arm. Anyone who saw the man or who knows his identity is asked to call Detective Johann Donawa at 561-822-1670.

The man also wore a dog-tag style chain with the word "Faith" engraved on it, police said. On his left wrist was a small scar, and on his right arm a tattoo of the number 7.

People who live near the West Palm Beach-Lake Worth Beach border are asked to check their security cameras from about 2 a.m. May 26 as the man have passed through the area around that time.

Anyone who saw the man or who knows his identity is asked to call West Palm Beach police Detective Johann Donawa at 561-822-1670.

