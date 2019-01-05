Need To Know: Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Marathon Petroleum

Independent Director Steven Davis made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$217k worth of shares at a price of US$62.14 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 7.64k shares for a total of US$485k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Marathon Petroleum insiders. The average buy price was around US$63.51. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of US$61.65 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Marathon Petroleum Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Marathon Petroleum. Overall, 2 insiders shelled out US$384k for shares in the company — and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Marathon Petroleum

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Marathon Petroleum insiders own about US$220m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Marathon Petroleum Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Marathon Petroleum. Looks promising! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.