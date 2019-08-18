What Should You Know About Marimekko Oyj's (HEL:MMO1V) Future?

Looking at Marimekko Oyj's (HEL:MMO1V) earnings update on 30 June 2019, analysts seem cautiously bearish, as a 11% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 43%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €14m, we can expect this to reach €15m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How is Marimekko Oyj going to perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 3 analysts of MMO1V is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

HLSE:MMO1V Past and Future Earnings, August 18th 2019 More

From the current net income level of €14m and the final forecast of €19m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for MMO1V’s earnings is 12%. This leads to an EPS of €1.8 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €1.7. With a current profit margin of 12%, this movement will result in a margin of 14% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Marimekko Oyj, I've compiled three relevant aspects you should further research:

