What You Need to Know About Medicare Annual Enrollment

Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period is almost here — the time (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7) when people can select or make changes to their Medicare coverage for the year ahead. Recently, Rick Dunlop, Health Plan CEO at UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss tips and resources on finding the right plan.

The need for clear information on Medicare is great and growing as more than 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day. It is estimated that by 2030, more than 80 million Americans will be eligible for Medicare. People should be aware of their options and what different Medicare plans can offer.

With Medicare, it's always a good idea to understand the basics first. Learn about the different parts of Medicare—Medicare Part A, Part B, Part C and Part D—how your Initial Enrollment Period works, the different Medicare coverage options, and how to enroll.

There are several options when it comes to Medicare and choosing coverage. You can get Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, either through Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan, but you have other choices to consider too. You may need Part D prescription drug coverage if you take medications regularly. You may decide you want the ease of an all-in-one plan that may also offer extra benefits like dental, vision and fitness, and look to get a Medicare Advantage plan. Or, you may consider a Medicare supplement insurance (Medigap) plan to help with out-of-pocket costs not paid by Original Medicare.

About Rick Dunlop:

Rick Dunlop is a Health Plan CEO with UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, the largest business dedicated to serving the health and well-being needs of seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries. More people choose UnitedHealthcare for their Medicare coverage than any other insurer.

