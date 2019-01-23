What Should You Know About Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MEDP) Future?

In September 2018, Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) announced its earnings update. Overall, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, as upcoming earnings growth is expected to be 50% next year, similar to the range of average earnings growth for the past five years of 52% per year. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at US$39m, we should see this growing to US$58m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

View our latest analysis for Medpace Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

What can we expect from Medpace Holdings in the longer term?

The longer term expectations from the 6 analysts of MEDP is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

NasdaqGS:MEDP Future Profit January 23rd 19 More

From the current net income level of US$39m and the final forecast of US$78m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for MEDP’s earnings is 18%. EPS reaches $3.32 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $1 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 10%, which is expected to expand to 13% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Medpace Holdings, I’ve compiled three important factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Medpace Holdings worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Medpace Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Medpace Holdings? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



