What we know about Meghan Santiago's death after autopsy released in Fort Campbell killing

A pregnant Fort Campbell Army wife, Meghan Santiago, died as a result of complications from multiple blunt force injuries, autopsy results released Monday show.

Her husband, Sgt. Joseph Santiago, was charged in connection with her death.

"Meghan was a beautiful, caring and kind person, and a wonderful mom," said family member Emily Varcak. "From the time she found out she was going to be a mom she was over-the-moon excited."

Alleged history of domestic violence

Joseph, 33 and a signal support systems specialist, arrived at Fort Campbell in December 2017. His previous duty stations included Patch Barracks, Germany, and Fort Bragg, N.C., according to Maj. Dan Lessard, spokesperson for 1st Special Forces Command.

Varcak said Meghan, 33, planned to leave her husband.

"There were previous incidents of domestic violence which is why one of our family friends was going to go get her out of the situation on Oct. 7," Varcak said.

That was the day Joseph Santiago was scheduled to leave for training, Varcak was told. Her family member planned to escape.

Meghan Santiago found, emergency C-section conducted

Meghan was found on Sept. 27, 2021, in Fort Campbell on-post housing according to the autopsy report. She was admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center at 32 weeks pregnant with severe head trauma that required surgery. Santiago underwent an emergency C-section to save her child, born eight weeks early, Varcak said.

The infant was transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit.

After eight days, Santiago was taken off life support and doctors declared her brain dead. According to a GoFundMe created by a family member, almost all her organs were able to be donated, some to children.

Autopsy rules Meghan’s death a homicide

During an Oct. 6 autopsy, Davidson County Senior Medical Examiner Feng Li determined her manner of death was a homicide. She died as a result of complications from multiple blunt force injuries, autopsy results released Monday show.

Li wrote in his four-page autopsy that Santiago suffered multiple traumatic injuries, including bruising to most of her body, hemorrhaging to her head and brain and a fractured rib.

The autopsy revealed Santiago's conditions continued to decline despite treatment during her time in the hospital.

Joseph Santiago taken into custody

Joseph was first taken into custody on Sept. 28 and held at the Grayson County Jail in Kentucky and charged in connection with Meghan's death and injury to her unborn child.

Police believe the incident occurred at Fort Campbell.

Family creates GoFundMe

Meghan has three young children, two of whom were placed in foster care, according to the GoFundMe. Meghan did not have any siblings and her cousins were fighting for custody of the children.

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe, created on Oct. 10, 2021, has received $14,300.

Army investigation continues

Currently, Joseph is being held at the Grayson County Jail pending an investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, according to a release from the Fort Campbell public affairs office.

“This ... event has shaken our entire unit," Col. Brent Lindeman, commander of 5th Special Forces Group, said. "We take all allegations of domestic violence seriously, and we will provide every resource to ensure a thorough investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends."

